Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $130.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

