Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

