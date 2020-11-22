Credit Suisse Group Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $205.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of FFIV opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.86. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,224,452. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

