$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,116 shares of company stock worth $983,565 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

