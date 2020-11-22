Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,116 shares of company stock worth $983,565. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $127.54 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

