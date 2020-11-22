Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $312.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

