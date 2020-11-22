-$0.04 EPS Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,554 shares of company stock valued at $98,277. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.50.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

