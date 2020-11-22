TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,554 shares of company stock worth $98,277. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Guaranty Bancshares to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Guaranty Bancshares to Sell
Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks Price Target to $210.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks Price Target to $210.00
Credit Suisse Group Boosts F5 Networks Price Target to $205.00
Credit Suisse Group Boosts F5 Networks Price Target to $205.00
$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. This Quarter
$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. This Quarter
Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share
Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report