TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,554 shares of company stock worth $98,277. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

