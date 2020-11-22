Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the third quarter worth about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 31.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.