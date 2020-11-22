Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 1,473,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,315,098.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

