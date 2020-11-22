Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

