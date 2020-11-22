Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321. 6.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,039,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

