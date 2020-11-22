Analysts Set Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Target Price at GBX 713.75

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 713.75 ($9.33).

TATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.97. Tate & Lyle plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

