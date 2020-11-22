$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

