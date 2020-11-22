Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NYSE:SC opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 399,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $3,446,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.