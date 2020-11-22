Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) versus American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Critical Contrast

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 4 0 2.44 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 5.69%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.63, suggesting that its share price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -22.36% -6.21% -0.48% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Sense Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.53 billion 0.14 -$484.50 million $1.62 4.93 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sense Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

