PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) vs. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Critical Contrast

PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of PreVu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for PreVu and Abercrombie & Fitch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A Abercrombie & Fitch 2 4 4 0 2.20

Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential downside of 20.54%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than PreVu.

Profitability

This table compares PreVu and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreVu N/A N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch -4.61% -10.04% -2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PreVu and Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch $3.62 billion 0.36 $39.36 million $0.73 28.62

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Risk and Volatility

PreVu has a beta of -15.73, meaning that its share price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats PreVu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

