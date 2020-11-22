BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 963.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $598.52 million, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

