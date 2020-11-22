BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 10,804 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 963.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

