BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 887.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 411,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

