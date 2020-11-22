BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 222.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $65.92 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

TMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

