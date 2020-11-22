BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 218.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

IRET has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Investors Real Estate Trust news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRET opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.