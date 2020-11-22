BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 63,969 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 63,969 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Total were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Total by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Total by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 72,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Total by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.