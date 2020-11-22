BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $211,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

