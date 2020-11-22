iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,998 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 885,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

