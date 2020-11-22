Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,673,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 232,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

