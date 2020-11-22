BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 103.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 48.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

PRA stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

