iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

