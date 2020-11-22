Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.28 million, a PE ratio of -213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.