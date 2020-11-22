BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $211,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 241.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Griffon were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

GFF opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

