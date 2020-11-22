BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 167,218 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

