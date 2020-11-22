BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 167,218 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

