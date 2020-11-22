BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 63,969 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 63,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Total were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $50,298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the second quarter worth $7,692,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 38.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 186,348 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Total stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

