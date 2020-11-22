Comerica Bank Sells 290 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of HCI Group worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $2,539,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,162.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

HCI opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

