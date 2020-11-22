Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

CRS opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

