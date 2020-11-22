Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,187,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $71.62 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $929.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Investors Real Estate Trust news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

