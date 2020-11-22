Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $977.28 million, a P/E ratio of -213.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

