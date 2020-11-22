Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.