Comerica Bank Sells 290 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of HCI Group worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HCI opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

