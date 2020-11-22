BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $205,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $2,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

