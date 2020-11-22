BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Griffon were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 222,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,079,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $7,146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE GFF opened at $20.94 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

