BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $205,000 Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $37.92 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

