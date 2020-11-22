BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,694 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $526,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

