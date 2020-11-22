The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of BKI opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,163 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

