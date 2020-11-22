Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered Aegon to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
NYSE:AEG opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.