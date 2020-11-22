Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra lowered Aegon to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE:AEG opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.