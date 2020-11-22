ValuEngine Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Strong Sell

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of AU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

