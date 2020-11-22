Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

