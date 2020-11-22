Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.82.

BEP opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners’s stock is going to split on Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

