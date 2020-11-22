BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,545.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,129 shares of company stock worth $20,393,190. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $31,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.7% during the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 620,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 169,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.