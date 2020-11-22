Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

